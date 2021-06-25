MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 15.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,826.06.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,542.39 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $941.44 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,439.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4,975.29 and a beta of 1.48.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

