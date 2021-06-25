Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Holdings Decreased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $41.45 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.55. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 48.06%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.33 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

Merchants Bancorp Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

