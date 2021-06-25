Method Finance (MTHD) Trading Down 59% Over Last Week

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One Method Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Method Finance has traded 59% lower against the US dollar. Method Finance has a total market cap of $989,137.30 and approximately $8,729.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Method Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00053543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00020396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.79 or 0.00580238 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00038343 BTC.

Method Finance Coin Profile

Method Finance (MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,096,930 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Buying and Selling Method Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Method Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Method Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Method Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Method Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.