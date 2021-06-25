Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

NYSE:MEI opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.27. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

