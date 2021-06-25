MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MGE Energy from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

MGEE opened at $75.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.55. MGE Energy has a 52 week low of $59.70 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.92.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in MGE Energy by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in MGE Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MGE Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,676,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,407,000 after purchasing an additional 134,002 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGE Energy by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

