MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $84.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded MGE Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MGE Energy from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $75.16 on Thursday. MGE Energy has a 52-week low of $59.70 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.92.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MGE Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,827,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,886,000 after acquiring an additional 151,819 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MGE Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,966,000 after acquiring an additional 215,433 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,926,000 after buying an additional 26,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after buying an additional 39,438 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after buying an additional 62,959 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGE Energy (MGEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.