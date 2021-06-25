MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $44.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.86.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $2,071,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 356,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,789,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,855,069 in the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

