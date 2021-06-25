Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,430 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT opened at $266.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.19. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $193.55 and a 52-week high of $267.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.18.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

