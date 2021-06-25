MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Down 3.3%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s share price was down 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $561.18 and last traded at $562.86. Approximately 4,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 923,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $581.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.75.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.46 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 1,315.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,113,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $683,000. 57.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.