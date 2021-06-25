MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Down 3.3%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s share price was down 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $561.18 and last traded at $562.86. Approximately 4,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 923,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $581.88.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.75.
The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.46 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 1,315.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,113,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $683,000. 57.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
