MintMe.com Coin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,180.00 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $298,913.88 and $1,180.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,215.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,866.22 or 0.05792967 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $465.95 or 0.01446357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.90 or 0.00400122 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00126067 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.42 or 0.00625222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.66 or 0.00386967 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007303 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00039337 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

