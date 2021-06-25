Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 73,124 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 116.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,124 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,532.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,277,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,043 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,479,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,806,000 after buying an additional 1,120,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,541,000 after buying an additional 288,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,192,000 after buying an additional 258,647 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,420,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $43.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.49. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 11.65, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.85.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

