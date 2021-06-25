Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 84.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,625 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $7,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,416,000 after buying an additional 34,904 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,458,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after buying an additional 125,570 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 407,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after buying an additional 98,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 398,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after buying an additional 87,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TITN. Stephens upgraded Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

In related news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $340,944.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 136,500 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $3,663,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,364 shares in the company, valued at $10,101,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 381,459 shares of company stock worth $11,305,765. Company insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.07. Titan Machinery Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $720.22 million, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

