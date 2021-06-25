Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $6.74 Million Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 100.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,084 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.32% of CSW Industrials worth $6,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSWI. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 313,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,123,000 after purchasing an additional 57,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,827 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth about $4,669,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in CSW Industrials by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 62,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CSW Industrials by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,840,000 after buying an additional 23,785 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

CSWI stock opened at $117.71 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.64 and a twelve month high of $143.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $133.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.42 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 9.61%. Research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total transaction of $277,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,092,744.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $763,100. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

