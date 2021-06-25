Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $86.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.40. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The stock has a market cap of $131.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

