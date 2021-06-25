Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 279,307 Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,942,097 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,307 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 2.07% of Alexco Resource worth $7,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,867,254 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,939,000 after purchasing an additional 578,496 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,757,757 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Alexco Resource by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,775,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after buying an additional 571,190 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Alexco Resource by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 769,360 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Alexco Resource in the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Alexco Resource from $3.60 to $3.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

NYSEAMERICAN AXU opened at $2.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 million. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 616.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. Analysts forecast that Alexco Resource Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexco Resource Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.