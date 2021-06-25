Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,863 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $6,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Incyte by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Incyte by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,479,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,659,000 after acquiring an additional 13,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $86.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.59. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $75.52 and a one year high of $110.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

