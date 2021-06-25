Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Hits Market Cap of $17.33 Million

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 25th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $17.33 million and approximately $47,493.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be purchased for $7.86 or 0.00023983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00045930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00099141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00159693 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,886.51 or 1.00316280 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

