Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Trading Down 5.3%

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY)’s share price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.64 and last traded at $16.64. Approximately 112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55.

About Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY)

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, health care, food and packaging, basic materials, and other businesses. The company's Mobility segment develops elastomers, performance compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, and performance polymers; and offers services related to the development of automotive and industrial products.

