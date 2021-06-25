Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $459.67. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $458.77, with a volume of 1,843 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $15.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 70.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

