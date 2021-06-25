Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Argus

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price objective upped by Argus from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MRNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.65.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA opened at $220.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a PE ratio of 176.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.40. Moderna has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $227.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moderna will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $1,004,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,635,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $203,736,201.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,872,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,088,910 shares of company stock valued at $278,231,608 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in Moderna by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.