Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Argus

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price objective upped by Argus from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
MRNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.65.
MRNA opened at $220.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a PE ratio of 176.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.40. Moderna has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $227.71.
In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $1,004,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,635,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $203,736,201.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,872,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,088,910 shares of company stock valued at $278,231,608 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in Moderna by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
