Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Jun 25th, 2021

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MONRF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Moncler in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Moncler stock opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. Moncler has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.83.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Analyst Recommendations for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF)

