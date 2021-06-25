Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MONRF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Moncler in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Moncler stock opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. Moncler has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.83.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

