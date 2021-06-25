Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Downgraded by Numis Securities to “Add”

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) was downgraded by Numis Securities to an “add” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s previous close.

MOON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Moonpig Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 510 ($6.66) price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Moonpig Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective for the company.

Moonpig Group stock opened at GBX 447.40 ($5.85) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 448.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.86. Moonpig Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 355 ($4.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 499.95 ($6.53).

