Morgan Stanley Cuts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $310.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $312.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $305.85.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $267.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $127.19 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total transaction of $86,520.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total value of $2,885,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 310,211 shares in the company, valued at $89,523,792.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,667 shares of company stock worth $10,243,118 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,650,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.