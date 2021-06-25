MovieBloc Price Hits $0.0041 (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. MovieBloc has a market cap of $27.56 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded 37.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,769,342,803 coins. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

