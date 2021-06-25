MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Given New $37.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

NYSE:MP opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and a PE ratio of 158.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 16.99 and a quick ratio of 16.51. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JHL Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $1,529,345,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,619,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,165,000 after buying an additional 472,556 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,180,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,183,000. Institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

