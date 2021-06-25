MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Trading 5.9% Higher

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) traded up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.27 and last traded at $34.11. 102,657 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,996,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 158.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.51 million. MP Materials’s revenue was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth $330,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth $838,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 62.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Company Profile (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

