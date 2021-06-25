Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,962 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $196.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.95. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $200.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

