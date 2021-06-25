Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $930,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 840.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,990.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $136.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.94. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.23 and a 52-week high of $139.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

