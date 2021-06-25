Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 971 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 393.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,642 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth approximately $79,608,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 80.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after acquiring an additional 557,281 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,532,000 after purchasing an additional 319,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Novartis by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after purchasing an additional 263,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS stock opened at $92.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.25.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.