Mutual Advisors LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 58,114 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 35,595 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,840,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $37.39 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $38.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.93.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

