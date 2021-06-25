Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,617 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,617 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VSE were worth $9,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 139.9% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 127,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 74,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in VSE by 35.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 26,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VSE by 21.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 28,502 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in VSE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in VSE by 43.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $50.50 on Friday. VSE Co. has a 12 month low of $26.69 and a 12 month high of $53.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.55 million, a PE ratio of -140.28 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.85.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $164.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.69%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VSEC shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley started coverage on VSE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on VSE in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

