Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of FactSet Research Systems worth $10,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $402,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 13.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 13.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $2,586,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total transaction of $777,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,850.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS opened at $330.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $365.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The business had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.00.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

