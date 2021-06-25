Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $10,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 2.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Rapid7 by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Rapid7 by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of RPD stock opened at $95.44 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $98.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -46.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $443,562.03. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,694 shares of company stock worth $7,936,296 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.