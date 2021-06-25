Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,426 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Essential Utilities worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

WTRG opened at $46.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $49.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

