Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,168 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Camden Property Trust worth $10,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 372,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,927,000 after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 994.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 44,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 40,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

CPT opened at $134.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $136.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 120.52, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.50.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

In related news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at $8,736,476.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,795,208.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.29.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

