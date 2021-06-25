Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 385 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,767,761,000 after buying an additional 2,076,774 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,352,000 after buying an additional 1,652,823 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,713,000 after buying an additional 95,801 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Newmont by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after buying an additional 1,937,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,604,000 after buying an additional 202,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NEM stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.44.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $123,524.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,514 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,773. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.