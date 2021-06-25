nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.230–0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $258 million-260 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.77 million.nCino also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.060–0.050 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli upgraded shares of nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. G.Research upgraded shares of nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nCino from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.22.

Shares of nCino stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $63.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,101. nCino has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.05.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that nCino will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $22,743,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,626,070.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela Kilday sold 3,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $262,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,696 shares of company stock worth $31,236,865 over the last quarter. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

