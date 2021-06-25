Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $430.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TWLO. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $437.80.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $386.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. Twilio has a 12-month low of $206.56 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of -99.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. Research analysts predict that Twilio will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total transaction of $18,522,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total value of $318,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,523 shares of company stock worth $48,782,968. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Twilio by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after buying an additional 1,566,136 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after buying an additional 1,525,951 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,871,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,715,000 after buying an additional 943,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

