Nervos Network Reaches One Day Volume of $13.71 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $325.58 million and approximately $13.71 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 32,621,349,484 coins and its circulating supply is 26,807,030,169 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

