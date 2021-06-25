NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.450-4.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.09 billion-6.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.96 billion.NetApp also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.890-0.970 EPS.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.24. 23,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,130. NetApp has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $84.19. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of NetApp from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of NetApp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.90.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

