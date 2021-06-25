Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 82,827 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,407,857 shares.The stock last traded at $529.39 and had previously closed at $518.06.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $586.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.65.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $235.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75.
In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Invst LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its position in Netflix by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 34,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.
About Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
