Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 82,827 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,407,857 shares.The stock last traded at $529.39 and had previously closed at $518.06.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $586.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.65.

Get Netflix alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $235.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Invst LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its position in Netflix by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 34,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.