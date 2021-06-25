Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 3,026,902 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 145.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,114,544 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026,902 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Devon Energy worth $111,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,004,923,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,883,835 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,766 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,288,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,181,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,076,000 after buying an additional 1,974,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DVN. Citigroup lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.68.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

