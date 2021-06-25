Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $96.51 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,339,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,563 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $96,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,454,000 after buying an additional 628,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,460 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,298,000 after purchasing an additional 318,857 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 266,667 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $75.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.83. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

