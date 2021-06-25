Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,075,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,586,189 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $118,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.59, a PEG ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.40.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

