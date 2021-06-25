Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 160,348 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160,348 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $106,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 108.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $100.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 13.51%.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

