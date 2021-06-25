Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 8,813 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,813 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Arista Networks worth $95,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Managers LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 14.9% in the first quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 22.5% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 22.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 31.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,119,000 after buying an additional 44,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $363.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $336.45. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $374.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.22, for a total value of $3,652,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,527.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.18, for a total value of $157,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,640.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,162 shares of company stock worth $31,156,532. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.53.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

