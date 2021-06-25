New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

NYSE NJR opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $44.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,057.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NJR. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the first quarter worth $51,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

