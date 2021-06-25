New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 3,685.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EDU opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.91. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.94.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.99.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

