New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Innospec were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IOSP. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Innospec by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Innospec by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in Innospec during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $93.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.97 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.85. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.48 and a 1-year high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Innospec had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $339.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Innospec’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 7,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $812,379.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,910,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total transaction of $118,410.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,613.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,748 shares of company stock worth $2,108,725 over the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

