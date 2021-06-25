New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 1,500 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,273,000 after purchasing an additional 840,392 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after purchasing an additional 23,655 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 42,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 58,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $54.08 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $392,389.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,205.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,185. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

